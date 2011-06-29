SAICAST: Why Didn't Google Just Buy LinkedIn?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Google is trying to get social yet again with its newly released feature Google Plus. Nicholas Carlson, Dan Frommer and Matt Rosoff discuss if this new feature is simply dead-on-arrival or if it has potential to challenge Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter’s social dominance. A couple of interesting points that came up in today’s podcast — Facebook is actively working on a browser that could be a real disruptor; is there a social company that Google should acquire to establish itself in the social data market; and why Larry Page’s big picture strategy for social is shaped like a lion.

