SAICAST: Can Microsoft Finally Disrupt Google Docs?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Apple used to be notorious for keeping its new products secret, but recently details about upcoming products have leaked to the public well in advance of the launch. Is Apple losing it edge or is this strategic? Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson and Matt Rosoff also discuss if Google is betting too much on its Groupon clone feature — Google Offers — to become a drive for search but actually investing too little, launching in a couple of cities with a small team of marketers (in comparison to the fleets of Groupon and LivingSocial.) And there is also the scandal of a Google Offer’s marketing rep promising higher ranking in search to businesses for participating.) The big Microsoft event tomorrow will launch the much anticipated Office 365. Will it finally disrupt the Google Docs domination in the cloud?



Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• No One Wants To Buy Hulu Because It’s An Empty Shell Of A Company



• Apple Possibly Building A TV Set With Samsung (And Hulu?!)

• The Rise And Fall Of Hot Tech Companies



• Why colour’s Pivot Is Not A Big Deal



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.