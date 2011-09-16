Inside Google's Top Secret Multi-Billion Dollar Plan For YouTube And Hulu – SAIcast

Photo: Dylan Love
Google Is Secretly Spending Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars Turning YouTube Into A Cable AlternativeJay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson discuss the story here.
Download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
