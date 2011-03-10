How Long Till Apple TV Is An Actual TV? – The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Our very own Dan Frommer visited Foursquare HQ right before its biggest launch ever, and he gives us a first hand account of the chaos. In short, everyone was wired in and thinking “the server better not die tonight.”

In addition to Foursquare, we also talk about MLB’s foray into Apple TV and discuss how cool it would be if/when Apple comes out with a TV of their own.

