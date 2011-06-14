SAICAST: How In The Hell Is Facebook A $100 Billion Company?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>
New York startup entrepreneurs have found themselves in a “Winklevoss situation.”
Alyson Shontell has the scoop on a developing scandal rocking the TechStars accelerator program where the founder of one startup — Friendslist — may have stolen the idea from another budding entrepreneur.
Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson dissect Facebook’s rumoured monster IPO in 2012, and the latest news that the iPhone 5 has been already produced and is currently in testing.
Carlson also gives the details on Arianna Huffington’s right-hand man who may or may not be a ghostwriter for the prolific HuffPo founder.
