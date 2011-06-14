SAICAST: How In The Hell Is Facebook A $100 Billion Company?

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



New York startup entrepreneurs have found themselves in a “Winklevoss situation.”

Alyson Shontell has the scoop on a developing scandal rocking the TechStars accelerator program where the founder of one startup — Friendslist — may have stolen the idea from another budding entrepreneur.

Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson dissect Facebook’s rumoured monster IPO in 2012, and the latest news that the iPhone 5 has been already produced and is currently in testing.

Carlson also gives the details on Arianna Huffington’s right-hand man who may or may not be a ghostwriter for the prolific HuffPo founder.

Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• The Hidden Surprises In iOS 5 That Nobody Knows About

• SAICAST: What Obama Is Like In Person



• Why Groupon Keeps Losing SO Much Money Featuring Special Guest Vinicius Vacanti Of Yipit

• iOS 5, iCloud, And Everything Else Apple Announced



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.