SAICAST: Facebook iPad App Unlocked, AOL Gets A New Head Of Sales, And Its A Long Summer At Conde Nast

The crafty iPad users at TechCruch were able to download Facebook’s soon-to-be released iPad App this morning. Steve Kovach got to check it out himself, and has the scoop on how the leaked version performed.

Apparently, its very user friendly.

Perhaps Conde Nast should’ve been taking a look at the app this morning as well. The company is having issues with Scott Dadich, the man hired to design Conde Nast’s iPad applications. Dadich designed Wired’s app with the help of Adobe, but Noah Davis tells us that some at Conde Nast are not sure that Dadich has the stuff to duplicate his success for them.

And, as you may know, AOL decided to fire its man (ad man) Jeff Levick. It seems that CEO Tim Armstrong was doing Levick’s job anyway. The new ad sales boss will be Ned Brody who, shockingly, did not come from Google.

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

