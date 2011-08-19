Can Google Make Apple-Like "Magical" Phones And Tablets? – The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: Dylan Love
Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow finally get to do what they’ve been dying to do for days and talk Google/Motorola. They agree that it’s a huge opportunity, but the question is… can Google capitalise on it?Oh, and somehow Groupon makes its way into the tail end of the conversation. Enjoy!
Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
