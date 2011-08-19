Can Google Make Apple-Like "Magical" Phones And Tablets? – The SAIcast Discuss

Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow finally get to do what they’ve been dying to do for days and talk Google/Motorola. They agree that it’s a huge opportunity, but the question is… can Google capitalise on it?Oh, and somehow Groupon makes its way into the tail end of the conversation. Enjoy!

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

