SAICAST: Why colour’s Pivot Is Not A Big Deal

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>colour, the recently launched $41 million startup for social photo-sharing, is already considered a dud and is pivoting.

Jay Yarow and Dan Frommer are discussing why colour’s pivot is probably not a big disappointment for its investors as they have most likely put in their money on its founder Bill Nguyen rather than the app itself.

Also, Foursquare is significantly underhyped, says Frommer, who hung out with some ‘normals’ and found out that regular people are still excited about the check-in startup, which just hit 10 million users.

