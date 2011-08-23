SAICast: Can Tumblr Be The Next Facebook?

Today Nicholas Carlson wrote an exclusive reporting that Tumblr is talking to VCs about raising $800 million. At the same time, Alyson Shontell was writing about GroupMe, which Skype acquired this weekend for $85 million. It looks like there’s money everywhere! So the SAI need to talk about it.
HP gets a nod in there too. You’re going to love this one.
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
