Bleacher Report CEO: Why Slideshows Are A Good Thing For Readers -- SAICast

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON iTUNES HERE >>
Sports site Bleacher Report is on the verge of breaking a 20 million unique visitors record, and its CEO Brian Grey is spilling all the secrets behind its success.
Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson are discussing whether advertisers actually like slideshows, why a fan might be a better sports analysts than a professional athlete, and the difference between local and national sports coverage.
Download this episode (right click and save)
Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap
And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…
• Why Spotify Is A Game-Changer In The Music Industry
• Why You Will Have To Pay More For Netflix
• Here Is What We Really Think Of Apple’s Lion OS
• What Happens When Wall Street Invades Silicon Valley? SAICAST With Special Guest Bill Clerico Of WePay
• Facebook’s First Response To Google Plus
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.