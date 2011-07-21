Bleacher Report CEO: Why Slideshows Are A Good Thing For Readers -- SAICast

Kamelia Angelova

bleacher report site

Sports site Bleacher Report is on the verge of breaking a 20 million unique visitors record, and its CEO Brian Grey is spilling all the secrets behind its success.

Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson are discussing whether advertisers actually like slideshows, why a fan might be a better sports analysts than a professional athlete, and the difference between local and national sports coverage.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

