AOL Bought Bebo For $850 Million, Today's SAIcast Guest Bought It From AOL For $10 Million

There was another reorg over at AOL – who were the big winners and losers? Bebo CEO Adam Levin joined us today to talk AOL, Zynga, MySpace, and Facebook.

