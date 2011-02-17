The Bears' Case Against Apple – The SAIcast Weighs In

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES >>



Apple COO Tim Cook says his company is firing on all cylinders and there isn’t a single Wall Street analyst who is a “buy” or “hold” on Apple stock.

So, we came up with some reasons to be bearish on Apple with the help of our very own Joe Weisenthal. The SAIcast also discusses the controversy surrounding Apple’s subscription plan and, what else, The Daily.

And here’s the chart we talk about in the podcast.



