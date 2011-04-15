Can RIM Save The BlackBerry PlayBook? – SAIcast Discussion

Photo: Reuters

The Blackberry Playbook is out and the reviews are dismal.



Dan Frommer recalls that when he played around with the RIM tablet at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year, it felt as if he was using ‘a crappy GPS’ in comparison to the iPad.

Alyson Shontell joins SAIcast with a report from the TechStars conference, where entrepreneurs demoed their startups to a panel of mentors and VCs today.

The standouts among the 11 companies that took the stage are Immersive, a facial recognition startup that wants to match billboard ads to the passers-by, Mestio, an auction site for designer brands, and Toviefor, a platform for comparing apartment rentals.

