SAICAST: Apple Possibly Building A TV Set With Samsung (And Hulu?!)

Apple is rumoured to be working on a TV set.

Nicholas Carlson and Dan Frommer discuss if Apple is teaming up with Samsung to build a full on television, and if it may be considering buying Hulu as well.

But why would Apple want to acquire a flash-based video platform?

Also, new details about the iPhone 5 have been leaked, and the SAI editors speculate what other updates we can expect from Apple.

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

