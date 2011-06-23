SAICAST: Apple Possibly Building A TV Set With Samsung (And Hulu?!)

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>
Apple is rumoured to be working on a TV set.
Nicholas Carlson and Dan Frommer discuss if Apple is teaming up with Samsung to build a full on television, and if it may be considering buying Hulu as well.
But why would Apple want to acquire a flash-based video platform?
Also, new details about the iPhone 5 have been leaked, and the SAI editors speculate what other updates we can expect from Apple.
