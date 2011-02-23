LEAKED: SAI's defence Of The AOL Way – The SAIcast

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES >>
Two Engadget editors quit over the weekend citing “The AOL Way” as a reason for their respective departures. Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson, however, see nothing wrong with the document that acts as a guideline for AOL’s writers.
We also explain how Amazon’s new streaming service works and Apple’s upcoming iPad 2 announcement.
