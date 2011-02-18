Which IPO Are You Buying – LinkedIn Or Pandora? The SAIcast Weighs In

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES >>



Will Google’s Social Search utterly fail because it doesn’t have Facebook? The SAIcast discuss and then play the IPO game: Would you rather invest in Pandora? Or LinkedIn? How about Zynga or Groupon?

Or download this episode (right click and save)

