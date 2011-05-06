Are Facebook Employees Worried About A Bubble? -- The SAIcast Discuss

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>Instead of boring you, the patient listener, with half an hour of drivel covering two topics, we decided to try out a new format – 20 topics in 20 minutes.



Today’s talking points consist of Mark Zuckerberg’s new $7 million home, the HP Veer, Osama bin Laden growing weed, and 17 other random (but relevant) topics.

We also finally put together an intro theme for the SAIcast. Let us know what you think about the intro and new format in the comments below.

Or download this episode (right click and save)

Intro Music – Summer by Mind the Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• How Much Money Is “Eff You” Money?



• The Guts Inside The New iMacs Are Incredible



• A Really Good Day For Barack Obama

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.