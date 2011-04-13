Mark Zuckerberg's Latest Nightmare -- The SAIcast Discuss

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON ITUNES HERE >>



Amazon is now offering a discounted Kindle that’s ad-supported, but is the $25 price cut a steep enough discount to deal with ads?

The SAIcast argue about ads on the Kindle and go over why Cisco is killing off its Flip video camera. Plus, what happens to Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg if Paul Ceglia isn’t lying and actually owns 50% of Facebook?

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Google Should Spend $6 Billion On LinkedIn



• Don’t Be Surprised When Marissa Mayer Leaves Google



• Why Did Google Pay Two Employees MILLIONS Of Dollars To Not Work For Twitter?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.