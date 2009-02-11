SAI Welcomes Microsoft's New Spokesman

A new spokesman for Microsoft (MSFT).

CNET’s Ina Fried is reporting that Simon Sproule, formerly of Nissan, will take over as VP for corporate communications.

Sproule will start at Microsoft on March 2, the company said, reporting to Mich Mathews, senior vice president of Microsoft’s overall marketing efforts.

The post has been vacant since September, when former communications VP Larry Cohen left to serve as Bill Gates’ chief of staff.

Sproule, 40, spent five years at Nissan, and before that held several positions at Ford Motor, including vice president of communications for Aston Martin, Jaguar, and Land Rover North America.

We look forwards to working with Simon.

