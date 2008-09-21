SAI Weddings Page: Alley Stars Get Hitched

Turns out you can be an Internet nerd and still get pretty girls to talk to you. So we’re extra proud to congratulate two of Silicon Alley’s brightest on their respective weddings:



Scott Heiferman, cofounder and CEO of Meetup.com — and no. 5 on last year’s Silicon Alley 100 — married United Nations Development Fund for Women officer Emily Krasnor on Sept. 13. (Photographic proof, right.) In attendance: Flickr cofounder Caterina Fake, who once sort-of competed with Heiferman’s last startup, photo-sharing/social network Fotolog.

Marco Arment, star programmer at Tumblr and creator of Instapaper — now available in awesome Pro version on the iPhone App Store — is marrying Tiffany Abbate next weekend.

Photo: Laura Holder via Flickr

See Also:

Meetup Lands Union Square Ventures Money

Scott Heiferman Has A Stock Tip For You

Tumblr Dude’s New Site: Antisocial Bookmarking

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.