Here's Why You Should Be Scared About Apple Stock – The SAIcast Discuss

Today we recorded the first video version of the SAIcast.



Congratulations!

You’re going to love it.

We talk about Mark Pincus clawing back stock from slacker execs, Apple stock, and the Steve Jobs biography.

Try not to watch it over and over, too many times. People will miss you.

Note: When Jay is talking about Apple’s stock, he’s talking in the very short term. If there are problems meeting demand, it is a short term problem. Long term, Apple will produce enough phones to make people happy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.