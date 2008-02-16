SAI Tech Tips: A New Use For Your Kindle (AMZN)

Since its launch last November, we’ve wondered why anyone would actually want to buy one of Amazon’s awkward Kindle e-readers. While we gather that some people do enjoy using their Kindle for its intended purpose, we’re happy to report that we’ve found an alternate use for it — or its box, at least.



See Also:

Publisher: Kindle Selling Up To 10,000 Books A Day

Behold! A Kindle User.

Amazon’s Amazing Kindle Sales: Really?

Apple’s Jobs Disses Amazon’s Kindle: “Whole Concept Flawed”

Kiss Of Death For Amazon’s Kindle: Mossberg’s WSJ Pan

Fantasy Of The Day: The Kindle Will Save Papers

The Tortured Logic Behind Amazon’s Blog Scheme

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.