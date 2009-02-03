SAI Snags Portfolio Editor Dan Colarusso

Ever since Conde Nast decided to unplug Portfolio‘s web site, speculation has raged about where the site’s popular Managing Editor would end up.



We have the answer:

Here!

We’re thrilled to welcome Dan Colarusso as our Managing Editor, starting today.

Dan has been a business and financial journalist for more than a decade. He was a columnist at TheStreet.com from 1997-2001 and Business Editor and City Editor at the New York Post for the next five years. Dan has written for The New York Times, Barron’s, Institutional Investor and Investment Dealers’ Digest, and is a frequent guest on CNBC. In a year at the helm at Portfolio.com, he took the site from unnoticed to 3 million readers a month.

What does this mean for SAI? Even better reporting and writing. And a Brooklyn-bred leadership style.

Once at Portfolio, a senior Conde Nast staffer was mortified to hear angry howls emanating from an office. When the fuming Colarusso emerged after upbraiding a subordinate, the prim Conde Nastee asked Dan whether there “really had to be so much screaming around here.”

Dan’s response?

“There should be MORE screaming around here!”

We can’t wait!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.