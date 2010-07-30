SAI Reporter Unboxes His DROID, Trashes The iPhone

We were all iPhone owners here at SAI until about a month ago, when Nick Saint – we call him “Boomer” for obvious reasons – lost his in a cab.



Instead of buying one of those fancy new iPhone 4s like Frommer and Jay did, Boomer decided to free himself from what I’ve heard him describe as AT&T’s awful network and Apple‘s tight restrictions on its App Store; he bought a HTC Droid Incredible.

Anyway, the thing arrived today, and Boomer was so giddy with excitement, we decided we had to get it on video.

So here’s the least sexy-unboxing you’ll ever see:

