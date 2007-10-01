SAI Reading Guide: NYPost On Time Inc.'s Ann Moore

The NY Post’s Keith Kelly has a long (for the Post) takeout on Time Inc. CEO Ann Moore. The main takeaway: Moore’s job – cut print costs while boosting digital revenue – is still a work in progress at the $5 billion unit.



Moore has whacked 1,000 jobs at Time Warner’s (TWX) flagship property, but McKinsey is poking around for more fat to cut. Moore points to Sports Illustrated as a model for digital renewal — growth at the print mag is down (though it’s still very profitable), but its Web site is skyrocketing (Kelly says SI.com is generating 1.5 billion page views a month, which we are reasonably confident is a misprint – we’re guessing that’s an annual total)

Moore, who took the top job in 2002, plans on stepping down in 2010. Top candidates to replace her: Time Inc EVP John Squires, Martha Stewart CEO Susan Lyne. NYPost

