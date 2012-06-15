SAI Reading Guide: The New Yorker's Spam Article

This week’s New Yorker features a 4,756-word treatise on spam. To save our busy readers some time, we’re condensing it to a sentence: Spam sucks, it’s getting worse, and there’s little we can do to stop it. That said, it’s the New Yorker, so it’s really good and really comprehensive and you should definitely read it when you have a spare hour. Damn Spam.

