SAI Reading Guide: New York's Matt Drudge Story

New York‘s Phillip Weiss has written a very, very long profile of Matt Drudge. Weiss doesn’t get to talk to Drudge, who apparently lives a hermit-like existence in Miami. His site, of course, remains one of the most powerful on the Web, drawing more traffic than the NYT, Fox News, or the Washington Post. For the record, the NYT denies that it gives Drudge advance looks at its stories. Other than that, nothing new here. NY Mag.

