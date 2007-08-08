SAI Reading Guide: William Gibson In New York Mag

New York magazine conducts a brief chat with science fiction pioneer William Gibson (remember, without him, no one uses the word “cyberspace”) to promote his new book Spook Country. To sum up: Like his other recent novels, markets and marketing are important in the new one. It also contains an action scene set in Union Square. Not mentioned in the article: Gibson will be appearing at the Union Square Barnes & Noble next Tuesday, August 14. SimCity ’07
