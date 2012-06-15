SAI Reading Guide: Media Mogul Email

News Corp. COO Peter Chernin reads it. So does NBC boss Ben Silverman. And so do hundreds of other media and tech execs and insiders. It’s Sling Media Entertainment boss Jason Hirschhorn’s Media ReDEFined email newsletter, and it’s both simple and addictive: Every day Jason, a Web 1.0 vet who used to run MTV’s digital operation, uses NewsGator to clip dozens of articles he finds interesting, then passes them along via Feedburner. Think of it as a reading list curated by a smart, plugged-in friend with voracious reading habits: It’s heavy on entertainment and tech business news, as well as anything else that Jason finds interesting that day. And if you want to read it yourself, sign up here. It’s free — and ad-free (this is just a hobby for Jason). One caveat: Even though Feedburner gives you an option to view the letter via RSS reader, you’re better off not doing so — a glitch in the way many publications date their articles tends to foul up the readers.



Meanwhile, if you’re interested in a New York-centric view of digital business, please check out Silicon Alley Insider’s own newsletter, which you can sign up for here or in the box at the top right corner of this page. It’s a work in progress, so we’re happy to hear any feedback you have: Please reach out to us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.