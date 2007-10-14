SAI Reading Guide: The NYT Magazine "Money" Issue

The NYT Magazine has asked 1,000 New Yorkers what they think about money and living in the city, then thrown the poll results up online: They’re nearly indecipherable. Luckily the NYT has also commissioned James Traub to sum the poll up in an essay, and his conclusion is one that’s familiar to most of us: The cost of living is killing us, but we wouldn’t live anywhere else.



