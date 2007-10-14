SAI Reading Guide: The NYT Magazine "Money" Issue

Peter Kafka

The NYT Magazine has asked 1,000 New Yorkers what they think about money and living in the city, then thrown the poll results up online: They’re nearly indecipherable. Luckily the NYT has also commissioned James Traub to sum the poll up in an essay, and his conclusion is one that’s familiar to most of us: The cost of living is killing us, but we wouldn’t live anywhere else.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.