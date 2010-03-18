Prove You're Not A Tech News Idiot

Gus Lubin
beatles

You won’t believe how much has happened in the tech world since our last news quiz.

We broke a months-long investigation into the early days of Mark Zuckerberg. Apple took its shadow war with Google to another level. And Bing’s fan page hit it big.

But you knew that, right?

Prove You’re Up On The Latest Buzz By Acing This Tech News Quiz >>

How many people could make a video call at once on Cisco's incredible core router?

ANSWER: All the people in China.

What else can you do with 322 Tbps? Read more.

Who is the new richest man in tech?

ANSWER: Mexican telecom mogul Carlos Slim Helu

Read more.

Back in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg used password data from failed Facebook log-ins to hack into what network?

ANSWER: Zuckerberg broke into Harvard University email accounts, specifically the accounts of two newspaper editors who were involved with a story on the (already) controversial founding of Facebook.

Read more.

What letter does Apple not own, according to courts in Australia?

ANSWER: The lowercase letter i. The issue came up in trademark litigation against the accessory company DOPi.

Read more.

What company evaluated the use of SEO on their own websites, and found that they were massively failing?

ANSWER: Google. Ouch.

Read more.

How did Apple launch a crypto-legal battle against rival Google?

ANSWER: Apple sued HTC for violation of iPhone patents. The Taiwanese company makes the G1 and other phones that use Google's Android operating system.

Read more.

What company did AOL just sell at a $108 million loss?

ANSWER: AOL sold Buy.at for $17 million, after buying the company in 2008 for $125 million.

Read more.

ANSWER: It was less successful than Carol Bartz hoped.

Read more.

How did Bing quintuple its Facebook fan base in 24 hours?

What fraction of American internet users create, comment on, or disseminate news on the internet?

ANSWER: One third of American internet users actively engage with the news. If you made it this far in the Tech quiz, chances are you're one of them.

Now check out...

Prove You've Really Been Paying Attention By Acing Last Week's Tech News Quiz >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us