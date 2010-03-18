Prove You're Not A Tech News Idiot

You won’t believe how much has happened in the tech world since our last news quiz.
We broke a months-long investigation into the early days of Mark Zuckerberg. Apple took its shadow war with Google to another level. And Bing’s fan page hit it big.
But you knew that, right?
Back in 2004, Mark Zuckerberg used password data from failed Facebook log-ins to hack into what network?
ANSWER: Zuckerberg broke into Harvard University email accounts, specifically the accounts of two newspaper editors who were involved with a story on the (already) controversial founding of Facebook.
ANSWER: The lowercase letter i. The issue came up in trademark litigation against the accessory company DOPi.
What company evaluated the use of SEO on their own websites, and found that they were massively failing?
ANSWER: Apple sued HTC for violation of iPhone patents. The Taiwanese company makes the G1 and other phones that use Google's Android operating system.
ANSWER: One third of American internet users actively engage with the news. If you made it this far in the Tech quiz, chances are you're one of them.
