SAI Poaches Variety's Michael Learmonth

We are thrilled to announce that Variety‘s veteran TV, Technology, and Big Media reporter Michael Learmonth is joining SAI. We can’t find a picture of Michael anywhere, but he’s a tall, thin, dark-haired fellow, and he’s being outfitted with a brand new Mac as we speak. He’ll be analysing the biggies…

Learmonth Details:

Michael joins Silicon Alley Insider as Senior Editor after several years covering the media and entertainment business for Variety and Reuters America. He was an early hire at the Industry Standard and assisted in the launch (and shut-down) of its short-lived European edition in London. He started his career in journalism in the alternative press, covering Silicon Valley for Metro Newspaper. Michael was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Earlham College and UC Berkeley.

