SAI, Parts Of NYC Rebound From Web Outage

Apologies for the light posting this morning: Internet access at SAI World HQ was halted, more or less, for a couple of hours. Our IT guru tells us there was a “routing issue with MCI”, and can be traced back to trouble at 111 8th Avenue, and that it also affected a good-sized swath of the city.



Things are OK now (thanks, Rick). If we were paranoid, we’d blame this on Google, since their NYC outpost is also located at 111 8th Avenue. But that would be crazy!

In the meantime, wonder what happens to a Web publishing business when it can’t get on the Web? Wonder no more:







