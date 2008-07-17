SAI Parent Company Raises Pots Of Money At Mind-Boggling Valuation*

Well, OK, not exactly pots, but plenty to continue to grow the company and SAI, which we’re really excited about. We’re also honored to welcome a handful of honest-to-God media heavyweights as investors and partners, including:



Allen Morgan, Mayfield Ventures

Jim Kohlberg, Kohlberg Ventures and member of the board of directors of the New York Times Company

Greg Shove, founder Halogen

Gordon Crovitz, former publisher of the Wall Street Journal

Kenneth Lerer, founder Huffington Post, former EVP AOL Time Warner

Pilot Group Ventures

Richard Hanlon, former SVP AOL Time Warner

We launched SAI about a year ago and, thanks to the enthusiastic response from our readers, we’ve grown much faster than we expected. Over the next year, we will continue to develop SAI, launch a few new sites, and host an event or two (many readers have requested the latter, and we’re grateful for the patience. First one this fall in NYC…). We’ll share more details next week, when our official first anniversary rolls around, and we’ll also welcome some of the awesome folks who have recently joined our management and editorial team.

It’s no exaggeration to say that we would be nowhere without you, our readers, and we continue to be grateful for your attention and participation. We look forward to another great year, especially with the help of our new investors. As always, we welcome your feedback.

(The photos? The one below is Kevin Ryan, our Chairman, who is still hard at work on his first SAI post. Alexis Maybank and Alexandra Wilson (above), the founders of Gilt Groupe, don’t actually work with us–they work in the offices upstairs–but they’re a lot more photogenic than we are.

