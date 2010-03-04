Prove You've Been Paying Attention By Acing This Tech News Quiz

Gus Lubin
Nerds quiz slide

Things happen insanely fast in the tech world, and if you don’t follow closely, you will be left in the dust.

Have you been paying attention to Silicon Alley Insider?

Click here to find out what you know and what you don’t in our news quiz →
(And let us know how well you did in the comments.)

Which software tycoon won the America's Cup, sailing across the Mediterranean in a tight race with Swiss team Alinghi?

ANSWER: Oracle founder Larry Ellison won the America's Cup, racing aboard his space-age trimaran BMW Oracle.

Read more →

What does Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer use his secret Twitter account for?

ANSWER: Ballmer uses his secret Twitter account to blast out scores of his kid's high school basketball games, he revealed at a conference.

Read more →

Read more →

What company is failing its smart phone launch, despite a management team staffed with ex-Apple geniuses?

ANSWER: Palm recently slashed guidance after disappointing launches for the Pre and Pixi phones. Apparently, CEO Jon Rubinstein left his magic touch at Apple.

Read more →

What is Twitter secretly working on?

ANSWER: Both a new ad platform and a new Web interface that could kill TweetDeck and other third-party desktop apps.

Read more about Twitter's ad platform →

Read more about Twitter's Web interface →

Dude, what did Padma get?

ANSWER: A Dell! The Top Chef Host gave birth to a daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi, with Adam Dell, brother of Dell Computer founder Michael Dell.

Read more →

What new device has been hailed as the holy grail of green technology?

ANSWER: The Bloom Box is a fuel cell that could reduce emissions for big businesses and eventually homes. (In the time since its debut, hype has died down notably.)

Read more →

Read more →

Where do Microsoft's huge sales and profits come from?

ANSWER: Overwhelmingly, Microsoft's profit comes from its Windows and Office divisions. Online services is a huge money pit, and entertainment and devices is rarely, barely profitable.

Read more →

What anonymous video chat service took America by storm in February?

ANSWER: Video chat service Chatroulette took the Internet by storm, hooking total strangers up via Webcam chat. It's... bizarre.

Read more →

How are South Koreans using a certain kind of snack sausage?

ANSWER: South Koreans have reportedly been using sausage snacks as a stylus for the iPhone, so they can keep gloves on during the cold winter months.

Read more →

So you know your tech news. How about business?

Click here to find out: Are You A Business Insider? →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us