Prove You've Been Paying Attention By Acing This Tech News Quiz

Things happen insanely fast in the tech world, and if you don’t follow closely, you will be left in the dust.
Have you been paying attention to Silicon Alley Insider?
Click here to find out what you know and what you don’t in our news quiz →
(And let us know how well you did in the comments.)
Which software tycoon won the America's Cup, sailing across the Mediterranean in a tight race with Swiss team Alinghi?
ANSWER: Oracle founder Larry Ellison won the America's Cup, racing aboard his space-age trimaran BMW Oracle.
ANSWER: Ballmer uses his secret Twitter account to blast out scores of his kid's high school basketball games, he revealed at a conference.
What company is failing its smart phone launch, despite a management team staffed with ex-Apple geniuses?
ANSWER: Palm recently slashed guidance after disappointing launches for the Pre and Pixi phones. Apparently, CEO Jon Rubinstein left his magic touch at Apple.
ANSWER: Both a new ad platform and a new Web interface that could kill TweetDeck and other third-party desktop apps.
ANSWER: A Dell! The Top Chef Host gave birth to a daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi, with Adam Dell, brother of Dell Computer founder Michael Dell.
ANSWER: The Bloom Box is a fuel cell that could reduce emissions for big businesses and eventually homes. (In the time since its debut, hype has died down notably.)
ANSWER: Overwhelmingly, Microsoft's profit comes from its Windows and Office divisions. Online services is a huge money pit, and entertainment and devices is rarely, barely profitable.
ANSWER: Video chat service Chatroulette took the Internet by storm, hooking total strangers up via Webcam chat. It's... bizarre.
ANSWER: South Koreans have reportedly been using sausage snacks as a stylus for the iPhone, so they can keep gloves on during the cold winter months.
