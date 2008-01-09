FCC Investigates Comcast, BBY Sees Weakness

The European Commission forces Apple to cut iTunes prices 10% in the UK, so Brits can pay the same for their music as everyone else in Europe. (The EC was furious that Apple forced consumers to buy only in their own country’s iTunes store–and we don’t blame them). Impact on Apple’s financial performance? Immaterial.

Best Buy (BBY) sees consumer weakness, too. Following on AT&T CEO’s disastrous remarks yesterday, Best Buy CEO Brad Anderson tells Reuters at CES he sees “indicators that it’s a tougher climate.” On the positive side, he doesn’t “see indicators to say that its likely to be a really difficult one.” Yet.



Comcast sent to principal’s office: FCC opens investigation into BitTorrent traffic-blocking controversy. Comcast got in trouble last year when the AP discovered that it “hindered” file-sharing via BitTorrent and other services.



Microsoft not launching iPhone rival! Bill Gates assures a Frankfurt newspaper that the company will stick to its sputtering Windows Mobile strategy: “In the so-called smart phone business we will concentrate solely on software with our Windows Mobile program.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.