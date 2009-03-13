Opportunity Is Knocking On SAI's Job Board

Visit Silicon Alley Insider’s job board for new digital opportunities. Current listings include:
- Director, Business Development – Associated Content
- Web Developer – Partsearch Technologies
- VP of Marketing – The Sportsman Channel, Inc.
- Mobile Software Engineer – Rhythm NewMedia, Inc.
- Senior Counsel – American Movie Classics (AMC)
