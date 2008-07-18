SAI Job Board: New Gigs Worth A Look

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Recent listings include:
- CTO – Money Media
- Vice President – MWW Group
- VP Marketing – VizSeek
- Manager, Digital Ad Operations – Doubledown Media
- Director, Online Content Acquisition – Synacor, Inc.
