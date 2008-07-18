SAI Job Board: New Gigs Worth A Look

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Recent listings include:



CTO – Money Media

Vice President – MWW Group

VP Marketing – VizSeek

Manager, Digital Ad Operations – Doubledown Media

Director, Online Content Acquisition – Synacor, Inc.

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.