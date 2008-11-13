Hey, SAI's Job Board Is Hiring!

Alyson Shontell

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Current listings include:

  • Site Manager – BankingMyWay.com
  • Corporate Counsel – CNET Networks
  • Director, Audience Development – PR Newsire
  • Art Director, HUGE
  • Web Director- Our Sunday Visitor

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media, and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us