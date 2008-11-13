Hey, SAI's Job Board Is Hiring!

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Current listings include:



Site Manager – BankingMyWay.com

Corporate Counsel – CNET Networks

Director, Audience Development – PR Newsire

Art Director, HUGE

Web Director- Our Sunday Visitor

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media, and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.