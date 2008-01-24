Silicon Valley's Guitar Hero Economy (ATVI)

We flew to paradise yesterday to speak at VC conference and schmooze with our new Yahoo colleagues. Yes, this was only a few hours after we again suggested that Yahoo whack 1,000 employees, so we did have a weird media-meets-reality moment when we walked into the company chow hall. Thankfully, a friendly colleague bounded up and broke the ice, and the rest was history.

Anyway, we are pleased to report that it still rains here, 101 is still a parking lot, and Valley tech moguls and entrepreneurs are now obsessed with a new workplace activity: Activision’s Guitar Hero III (which CEO Bobby Kotick just told CNBC’s Becky Quick is the best-selling video game in history).

According to our Valley sources–who thought we were joking when we asked what “Guitar Hero” was–the game has now displaced karaoke and foosball as the primary Valley work diversion. Even Zuckerberg, apparently, rocks. And so, sort of, did we–after our hosts spotted an opportunity to have some fun with us, handed us a plastic guitar, and plunked us in front of a massive flat screen TV.

