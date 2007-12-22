SAI Holiday Gift Guide: Winter iPhone Edition

The problem with designing the iPhone in sunny Cupertino, California? Apple’s engineers missed something: it’s tricky using the touchscreen when it’s cold outside! The folks in the NY Tech Meetup email listserv have recently been swapping winter-iPhone-dialling tips — see the gloves section below — and our iPhone-loving hedge fund correspondent says she has stooped to answering her phone with her nose. “Better that than get caught licking my phone,” she says. “Not that I didn’t consider that option!”

Some last-minute gift ideas for your favourite cold-weather iPhone lover:





Convertible gloves. Online camping and gear retailers offer a jumble of different styles, designs, and fabrics. Erehwon sells these classic (pictured) ragg wool flip-up mittens in three sizes for $20, or a black, all-fleece edition for men and women for $19.95. Cabela’s offers a weirder-looking set of fleece-lined, neoprene gloves designed for ice fishing for $40.

Hand warmers. Don’t want funky gloves but need to keep your fingers ice-free for iPhone dialling? Pick up a disposable hand warmer for $1.25, or a rechargeable one from Zippo (right) for $29.95.

Stylus/pen. Someone on eBay named “suemusik” has been ripping people off selling a cheap pen as an iPhone stylus for $10. Assuming this pen cap actually works as an iPhone stylus, you’d be best off skipping the middle man. Head to your local stationery/art supplies store with an iPhone in hand, and try out a couple dozen pens. One of them might do a decent job dialling the phone.





Phone fingers? We won’t pretend to know if these €6.90 latex finger-sleeves work for dialling or not, but they’d make a good gag gift either way.

