Please Help Us Hire A Great Editor-In-Chief For SAI

OK, folks, here’s something we’d love your help with: SAI is looking for a great editor-in-chief. We’d be grateful if you would help us find one.



Some back story:

When we launched SAI three years ago, “we” were three of us working out of an elevator loading dock in which another startup stored its food. We got about 1,000 readers that first day (and we were psyched about each and every one). Then we toiled away in obscurity for another couple of weeks until we once again regained our launch-day high.

But the response was good. We had originally intended to write mainly about the New York tech scene, but about half our early readers came from California. So we started covering the broader industry, and our readership really took off. After a year or two, we grew into the second-most read tech-business site (behind the big dog, TC). Now we have a staff of four full-time editors and writers, along with hundreds of expert contributors. And we’re read by more than 75,000 people a day.

And that’s awesome. But we still have a huge opportunity ahead of us. Of our 75,000+ daily readers, approximately 74,995 of you love to remind us that there’s still a lot we could do better: Better reporting. Better startup coverage. Better global reach. Better features. Better community-generated content. Better product reviews. Better inside accounts of what really happened. Better analysis and commentary. In terms of where we want to be in a couple of years, in fact, we’re just getting started.

So here’s the sort of person we’d love to find to help us take SAI to the next level.

Someone who:

Loves and understands the tech business (people, technology, and companies)

Loves working in the online medium. This is crucial. Please don’t send us folks who want to recreate a newspaper or magazine online. If we wanted SAI to be a newspaper or magazine, we’d have made it one. Every new medium produces new forms of storytelling and journalism, and SAI is all about doing things that you CAN’T do in newspapers and magazines (or TV, for that matter).

Will be an insightful, lively, funny, and provocative voice on the site. Journalism in this medium is somewhere between broadcasting and print, and great editors serve the same function as a radio or TV host (with a call-in line).

Is a great editor, writer, and coach

Is a pleasure to work with. We’re fine with occasional barking, but no fat-heads, prima-donnas, or arseholes, please.

Is STOKED about this opportunity and responsibility

Know anyone like that? Love reading a writer who might be eager to take on editing responsibility? Please let us know ([email protected]).

(The current SAI crew isn’t leaving, by the way. Dan Frommer‘s retiring from editing to become a full-time senior writer, which is awesome for all of us who love reading him. Nicholas Carlson is becoming Deputy Editor of Business Insider, where he’ll write investigative stories and help us develop a couple of new verticals. Jay Yarow and Nick Saint are crushing it on their new beats, and they’ll keep cranking away. And I’ll keep reading SAI obsessively and lobbing in the occasional bomb.)

