SAICAST: Carol Bartz Is Really Bad At Playing The Wall Street Game

Photo: AP

SUBSCRIBE TO THIS PODCAST ON iTUNES HERE >>Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz threw her ad sales team under the bus, after the company reported disappointing earnings yesterday.



But should Bartz look in the mirror first before blaming others?

She has not been able to grow the company’s revenue during her tenure, and the deals she’s made have not really materialised any significant benefit for Yahoo.

Maybe, acquiring Hulu is what the company needs to boost its performance.

Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson also discuss Apple’s amazing quarter results and the company’s massive potential in China.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Intro music – Summer by Mind The Gap

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Bleacher Report CEO: Why Slideshows Are A Good Thing For Readers



• Why Spotify Is A Game-Changer In The Music Industry



• Why You Will Have To Pay More For Netflix



• Here Is What We Really Think Of Apple’s Lion OS



• What Happens When Wall Street Invades Silicon Valley? SAICAST With Special Guest Bill Clerico Of WePay



• Facebook’s First Response To Google Plus



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.