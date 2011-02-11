Do All These Tiny iPhone Lines Mean Apple Is Screwed? The SAI-Cast Weighs In

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

While Verizon customers have waited for an eternity to get their hands on an iPhone, the lines to get the Apple device were laughably short.Where has all the excitement gone for the Verizon iPhone? Nicholas Carlson and Dan Frommer rant about the debut of the iPhone on Verizon, Yahoo’s Livestand, and the terrible quality of The Daily.



PLUS, Dan Frommer confesses his love for NBA Jam. Listen to SAIcast #3 below:

Or download this episode (right click and save)

And Don’t Miss Our Earlier SAIcasts…

• Steve Jobs Is Alive And Well But HP’s TouchPad Is DOA



• AOL Just Blew Half Its Cash On HuffPo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.