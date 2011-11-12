SAI Cast: Does Zynga Need To Treat It's Employees Better, What's Going on With Apple's Share Price, and Was Steve Jobs Simply Not A Nice Person?

Photo: Pressnewsonline

Zynga recently took equity away from some of it’s employees, effectively demoting them. Is this fair? Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow dig into this, as well as Apple’s current share price drop, and whether or not Steve Jobs was a nice person or not.Welcome to the SAI Cast.



Podcast Powered By PodbeanDownload this episode (right click and save)

