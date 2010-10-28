SAI And Friends At The New York Stock Exchange

Jay Yarow, Nicholas Carlson
SA100Party

SAI is not listed on the New York Stock Exchange yet (!), but last night – with the help of a few hundred friends from the New York tech scene and the NYSE – we took the place over.

Specifically, we held a big bash to honour the Silicon Alley 100: New York tech’s coolest tech people in 2010 and the rest of the booming New York startup scene.

Some pictures follow…

(Please help by letting us know anyone we haven’t identified.)

Photo credit: Erica Gannett for IRL Productions

The NYSE subway stop was all dolled up for us.

Thank you to our sponsors

NYSE Euronext, our host
Genacast Ventures
RRE Ventures
FirstMark Capital
Windows Phone
Winter Wyman
SNR Denton

It was a hot ticket.

This dude was peeling on the violin as people entered the NYSE.

Of course there was an ice sculpture there.

Henry Blodget and Julie Hansen warm up for Business Insider's eventual IPO.

It's Business Insider managing editor Jessica Liebman and new addition Julie Zeveloff

Mediaite's Colby Hall is on the right.

It's Jonah Peretti of BuzzFeed on the left, Will Porteous of RRE Ventures on the right.

Richard Blakeley on the far left, Caroline McCarthy on the right.

Nicholas Carlson, Keith Cowing, Dan Frommer

Emily Gannett, Chandra Keyser, Judy Shaw, Jennifer O'Toole

Michael Galpert of Aviary, Soraya Darabi of Foodspotting

Sylvia Wehrle and Kathryn Tucker of Red Rover, and Sarah Simmons, the chef

Jacob Mullins of Microsoft, Jennifer Fleiss of Rent the Runway

Business Insider's tech team:Julie Sommerville-Bhat, David Torres, Ian Brown, Andrew Fleming

Michael Galpert and Kushal Dave

The phones were a very popular photo prop. Chris Batty and Erin Pettigrew of Gawker demonstrated one pose.

It's Ali Mooney and a friend.

Scott Kidder is in the middle with his friends.

Charlie O'Donnell buddies up with the lovely women of Fashism: Alex and Brooke Moreland and Ashley Granata

Business Insider's new media editor Glynnis MacNicol with Colby Hall.

Who let these schlubs in? Greg White, Dashiell Bennett, and Nick Saint -- all very talented Business Insider writers.

Mr. Cool: Joesph Weisenthal

Lindsay Kaplan, Richard Blakeley and a friend listen closely.

Ben Polk, Alyson Shontell, Jeff Liang, James Hanrahan

Ari Jacoby of Solve Media is on the right.

Business Insider's Katya Wachtel is on the right with Kikin's CEO Carlos Bhola

Chrissy Fleming, Neil Capel, Anna Capel, and Andrew Fleming.

It's Kal Vepuri of Trisiras Group on the left.

Nick Denton is very sceptical about this whole thing.

On the right is Florent Peyre of Gilt City.

Michael Galpert of Aviary, Rex Sorgatz, Bre Pettis of MakerBot

Rick Webb, Cheryl Milone, and her co-founder

David Horowitz, Comcast Interactive Capital and Larry Allen, CRO Kikin

Chelsa Skees on the left, and Rachel Sklar on the right.

The New York Times' Jenna Wortham on the left.

Meghan Keane of Crushable on left, Elizabeth Spiers on the right.

The Lerer men: Ken and the left, Ben on the right

Toby Daniels on the left, and Elspeth Jane Rountree on the right.

Neil Wehrle of Betaworks is in the middle here.

In the middle is the designer of Foursquare's badges, Mari Sheibley

It's Lockhart Steele of the Curbed network, and Scott Kidder of Gawker.

CNBC's John Carney, Business Insider video studs Will Wei and Kamelia Angelova and Business Insider ad sales star Danielle Lacombe

Emily Gannett with Buddy Media's Mike Lazerow

Only two people in financial reporting that matter: Henry Blodget and John Carney

Dennis Crowley hits up the after-party

It's Naveen Selvadurai of Foursquare

Don't miss why everyone was gathered together in the first place...

The Silicon Alley 100: New York's Coolest Tech People In 2010 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.