SAI And Friends At The New York Stock Exchange

SAI is not listed on the New York Stock Exchange yet (!), but last night – with the help of a few hundred friends from the New York tech scene and the NYSE – we took the place over.
Specifically, we held a big bash to honour the Silicon Alley 100: New York tech’s coolest tech people in 2010 and the rest of the booming New York startup scene.
Some pictures follow…
(Please help by letting us know anyone we haven’t identified.)
Photo credit: Erica Gannett for IRL Productions
NYSE Euronext, our host
Genacast Ventures
RRE Ventures
FirstMark Capital
Windows Phone
Winter Wyman
SNR Denton
The phones were a very popular photo prop. Chris Batty and Erin Pettigrew of Gawker demonstrated one pose.
Charlie O'Donnell buddies up with the lovely women of Fashism: Alex and Brooke Moreland and Ashley Granata
Who let these schlubs in? Greg White, Dashiell Bennett, and Nick Saint -- all very talented Business Insider writers.
CNBC's John Carney, Business Insider video studs Will Wei and Kamelia Angelova and Business Insider ad sales star Danielle Lacombe
