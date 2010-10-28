SAI And Friends At The New York Stock Exchange

SAI is not listed on the New York Stock Exchange yet (!), but last night – with the help of a few hundred friends from the New York tech scene and the NYSE – we took the place over.



Specifically, we held a big bash to honour the Silicon Alley 100: New York tech’s coolest tech people in 2010 and the rest of the booming New York startup scene.

Some pictures follow…

(Please help by letting us know anyone we haven’t identified.)

Photo credit: Erica Gannett for IRL Productions

