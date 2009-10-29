The SAI 50+: World's Most Valuable Internet Startups

Welcome to the SAI 50+: The Most Valuable Internet Startups



Facebook tops our list again, with a valuation of $6.5 billion. Facebook has grown at a tremendous clip this year, but digital media multiples have come down so Facebook’s value has stayed the same.

Rounding out the top five: Wikipedia, which we think could be worth $5 billion if it tried to make money; Betfair, the online gambling site; NewEgg, the e-commerce site that recently filed to go public; and Craigslist, which we think could be worth $3 billion if it tried to generate revenue in earnest.

Click here to scroll through the SAI 50+ in order of valuation →

About The List

Last year, we created the SAI 25, in which we valued and ranked some of the world’s leading private digital companies.

This year we expanded our search and analysis. We found a lot more companies that are earning a lot of money or growing their audience rapidly. The result is this year’s new and improved “SAI 50+” — 60 of the world’s most valuable private digital startups.

Notable companies not included on last year’s list include NewEgg and GoDaddy, whose domain registration and hosting business is generating about $700 million in revenue per year.

What’s New

A lot has happened in the past year: The economy took a huge hit, venture funding dried up, and online advertising plummeted. E-commerce and virtual goods sales, meanwhile, held up relatively well.

As a result, there are some changes to last year’s rankings. A new company broke the top five, two new companies broke the top 10, and 11 companies fell out of the top 25 altogether. Click here to see a summary of the top “Movers and Shakers.”

Methodology

We used the same valuation methodology as we did last year, which you can read about in detail here. As with last year, our valuations are only as good as the information we have, so please feel free to email us more info in confidence at [email protected].

The SAI 50+ Top 10:

1. Facebook

2. Wikipedia

3. Betfair

4. NewEgg

5. Craigslist

6. Mozilla

7. Yandex

8. Webkinz (aka Ganz)

9. GoDaddy

10. Demand Media

See all in order →

Complete Coverage

In A-Z Order

The Complete List 1-60

Who’s New This Year?

The Biggest Movers

Acknowledgments



We want to thank the hundreds of companies, investors, and executives who have taken time over the past few months to submit nominations and share information with us. We thank our teammate Preethi Dumpala for performing most of the background research. In addition, we thank our generous sponsor British Airways for making the project possible. The financial analysis was performed by Rory Maher.

Click here to scroll through the SAI 50+ in order of valuation →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.