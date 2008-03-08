SAI 25 Update: Now analysing Our Finalists...And We Need Your Help!

We’re pleased to report that we are in the final stages of deliberations for our 2008 SAI 25: The World’s Most Valuable Digital Startups. In the past six weeks, we and our SAI 25 Advisory Board have been gathering nominations from all over the world. Next week, we will make the final decisions. (The SAI 25 will be revealed on March 25).



We’ve narrowed the candidates down considerably, and we’ve already chosen 5 of the SAI 25. As part of our final deliberations for the remaining slots, we’re now going to solicit your help.

Below is a partial list of our SAI 25 finalists. We are considering these companies–along with about a dozen others–for the remaining 20-or-so spots on the list. We now want to factor in what you, our well-informed SAI readers, think.

Please share any thoughts you might have on any of these finalists–either in the comments, or, if you want your input to be confidential, by sending an email to Jonathan Kennedy at [email protected]. Also, please let us know if we’ve overlooked any obvious candidates (Again, 5 companies that aren’t listed here are already on the list, but your supporting them again won’t hurt). Please also forward the list to any of your friends at the companies (or their competitors), so both can weigh in.

A reminder: The goal of the SAI 25 is to find the private digital-industry companies that have the best chance of being worth the most money someday. How are we defining “worth the most”?

Generating the most free cash flow,

Having the highest sustainable public-market value (sustainable = cash flow), or

Getting bought for the most money.

We are taking into account valuations already ascribed to such companies by private-market investors, but we give greater weight to our own assessment of the companies’ future earning power. If you want to make a strong case for a company, therefore, please tell us why you think the company will make or get acquired for a boatload of money someday. Also, as you will note, most of our candidates are not seed-stage companies, which are very hard to evaluate. We’re happy to consider seed-stage ventures, but most of the SAI 25 will be more mature companies. A final reminder: The SAI 25 is a global list, so we are considering companies in all geographies.

Thanks in advance. We look forward to hearing from you.

2008 SAI 25 Finalists (Partial List, Alphabetical Order*)

4INFO

56.com

Adconium

Adify

Angelsoft

Associated Content

Bebo

Betfair

Clickable

CTS Media

Efficient Frontier

Etsy

Federated Media

Glam

Huffington Post

iPart.cn

KickApps

KooXoo

Liba.com

LinkExperts

Live Gamer

Loopt

Lotame

Mahalo

Metacafe

Mint

Now Public

Oanda

OpenX

Ozon

Powerset

Rock You

Social Media

Spot Runner

Stardoll

TheLadders

Thumbplay

Traffiq

Trialpay

Tudou

Weatherbill

Woome

Xactly

Yandex

Yelp

Youku

Zazzle

*This list does not include companies that have already made the SAI 25, as well as some companies we have not yet evaluated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.