Legendary Rat-Pack Casino The Las Vegas Sahara Is Closing

Photo: Marionzetta on flickr

The Sahara Hotel & Casino, a 59-year-old hotel frequented by the Rat Pack, is shutting down because it’s “no longer economically viable.”SBE Entertainment Group’s Sam Nazarian issued notice today that the casino would close on May 16.



This constitutes a bleak moment for the northern strip, where the Riviera is in bankruptcy and the Fontainebleau project is stalled, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

