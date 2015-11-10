After 133 years of construction, the Sagrada Familia is finally almost done

After 133 years of construction, the finish line is in sight for the Sagrada Família in Barcelona.

The massive cathedral, one of Barcelona’s top tourist attractions, has finally entered the final stage of construction. It’s slated for completion in 2026 — 100 years after its architect, Antoni Gaudí, died in a tram accident.

While 10 years seems like a long time, 30% of the building still needs to be constructed. Six more towers will be added, including a 564-foot central tower that will make the Sagrada Familia the tallest religious building in Europe.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

